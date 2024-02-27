Open Menu

UAF Gur Mela Attracts Large Number Of Locals

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM

UAF Gur Mela attracts large number of locals

A large number of locals thronged the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) when it kicked off Gur and Cultural Mela to highlight different colors of rural life, dishes of Gur (Jaggery) and traditional foods in addition to providing entertainment and recreational facilities to the masses here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A large number of locals thronged the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) when it kicked off Gur and Cultural Mela to highlight different colors of rural life, dishes of Gur (Jaggery) and traditional foods in addition to providing entertainment and recreational facilities to the masses here on Tuesday.

Senior Tutor Office UAF in collaboration with Agri Tourism Club and Pak-US Alumni Network North Punjab Chapter organized the event at the UAF Agri Heritage Museum.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Mela while progressive farmer Mushtaq Minhas, Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, Dr Najma Afzal, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Director Farms Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Umair Gull, Dr Fahad Rasool, Dr Irfan Afzal, Dr Nadeem Akbar, Dr Naveed, Urfa Ben Tahir, and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the country is blessed with rich culture. "We have to inculcate our rich values in the generation."

He said that fairs play an important role in exposing the youth to eastern traditions and rural culture.

He said that by fostering the relationship between scientists and farmers, innovation in agriculture and per acre increment can be ensured. The nations which give up their rich culture lose their entity on map of the world, he added.

Dr Shoukat Ali said that different colors of rural culture were presented in this festival so that the young generation can enjoy the beautiful moments of our culture as well as promote high traditions in the society.

Related Topics

World Punjab Agriculture Young Agri Mushtaq Minhas Event University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

3 minutes ago
 EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out West ..

EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Ca ..

PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’

2 minutes ago
 ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking ju ..

ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case

2 minutes ago
 Mother of three abducted

Mother of three abducted

2 minutes ago
 China's national political advisory body holds lea ..

China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

3 minutes ago
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices

8 minutes ago
 Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

8 minutes ago
 DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

8 minutes ago
 VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

8 minutes ago
 Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakist ..

Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

19 minutes ago
 Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil For ..

Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan