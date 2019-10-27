UAF introduces direct rice seeding technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad has introduced 'Direct Rice Seeding Technology' with 36 percent water saving and minimizing per acre input which would enable farmers to obtain 30 percent extra yield.

This was revealed at a function held to mark the 'Farmers' Day' at Chak Bandi Rajoa Sadaat on Sunday, in which, UAF vice chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf was chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said mechanization was the key to achieve maximum agricultural produce but unfortunately in Pakistan, no mechanization could be ensured owning to various factors.

He was of the view that this was the only way to enable small farmers to achieve productivity at par with the farming community of modern world.

Dr. Ashraf said the UAF Faculty of Agricultural Engineering had been utilizing reverse engineering techniques to develop affordable and practicable machinery for small farmers.

A progressive farmer Col (R) Syed Asim Ali Shah said that he provided his cultivated area for rice direct seeding technology introduced by the UAF Water Management Research Centre (WMRC) which would give wonderful yield this year.

He added that he would also repeat this experience on maximum land resources of his farm.

He offered more collaboration with other scientists of the varsity in order to attract small farming community.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Director Water Management Research Centre said that UAF was striving hard to saving irrigation water by utilizing various techniques.

He added that direct seeding technology would be adopted on large scale due to its importance in coming days.

He maintained that farmer could save land preparation charges by direct seeding technique, which of course saves water up to 40 percent.

Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said the university was strengthening ties with small farmers by introducing economical agronomic packages.

He added that outreach activities were being expedited to transfer modern agricultural technology at the doorstep of farmers.

Dr. Muhammad Javed, Director Financial Aid, Muhammad Jamil, Secretary to vice chancellor, Dr. Ahmad Waqas and others also spoke on the occasion.