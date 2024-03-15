Open Menu

UAF VC To Be Decorated With Hilal-i-Imtiaz On Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

UAF VC to be decorated with Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The President of Pakistan will confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (S.I), Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF) at the investiture ceremony scheduled to be held on Pakistan Day (March 23, 2024) at the President's House.

A UAF spokesman said here on Friday that according to a letter of Cabinet Division, the President of Pakistan, has approved the national award Hilal-i-Imtiaz for Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Faisalabad on Aug 14, 2013, in recognition of his valuable services to the country in the field of education.

The President will award the medal on Pakistan Day at the national ceremony. His name is published in the special gazette of Pakistan, spokesman said.

He further said that Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has a long and comprehensive service. In recognition of his services in education, agriculture and research, the government also awarded him the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan has a long and multifarious career in education, research and administration. He earned his PhD degree from the University of California USA.

Dr Iqrar is a scientist of eminence and bestowed with astute management, research and academic skills. He has released a potato variety (PARS-70), pioneered the research on breeding seedless Kinnow and introduced ten new varieties of mango.

He has played a significant role to win USAID funded mega project named Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and food Security at UAF. He has supervised more than 100 graduate students and researchers.

French Government has also decorated Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan with the French Civil Award Ordre Des Palmes Academiques in recognition of his tremendous services, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Faisalabad President Of Pakistan Education Agriculture Pakistan Day Mango March From Government Cabinet University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

3 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

17 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

17 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

17 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

17 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

17 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan