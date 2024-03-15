UAF VC to be decorated with Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The President of Pakistan will confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (S.I), Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF) at the investiture ceremony scheduled to be held on Pakistan Day (March 23, 2024) at the President's House.

A UAF spokesman said here on Friday that according to a letter of Cabinet Division, the President of Pakistan, has approved the national award Hilal-i-Imtiaz for Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Faisalabad on Aug 14, 2013, in recognition of his valuable services to the country in the field of education.

The President will award the medal on Pakistan Day at the national ceremony. His name is published in the special gazette of Pakistan, spokesman said.

He further said that Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has a long and comprehensive service. In recognition of his services in education, agriculture and research, the government also awarded him the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan has a long and multifarious career in education, research and administration. He earned his PhD degree from the University of California USA.

Dr Iqrar is a scientist of eminence and bestowed with astute management, research and academic skills. He has released a potato variety (PARS-70), pioneered the research on breeding seedless Kinnow and introduced ten new varieties of mango.

He has played a significant role to win USAID funded mega project named Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and food Security at UAF. He has supervised more than 100 graduate students and researchers.

French Government has also decorated Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan with the French Civil Award Ordre Des Palmes Academiques in recognition of his tremendous services, spokesman added.