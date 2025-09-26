UAP scholar explores green finance, global financial stability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Dr Mehtab Alam, a PhD scholar at the Institute of business and Management Sciences (IBMS) at University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) successfully defended her dissertation titled “Green Finance and Financial Stability: A Global Perspective.”

Supervised by Dr. Sabeeh Ullah, Dr. Alam’s research highlights how green financing mechanisms such as sustainable investments, climate bonds, and environmentally responsible financial policies can play a pivotal role in stabilizing global economies.

His findings contribute to the growing debate on aligning financial markets with sustainable development goals and addressing the risks posed by climate change.

Speaking at the defense seminar, Vice Chancellor UAP Jehan Bakht praised Dr. Alam’s work, noting that she is the first PhD scholar in Management Sciences at UAP, marking a significant milestone for the university.

He emphasized that the research not only enriches academic knowledge but also has practical implications for policymakers, financial institutions, and global sustainability efforts.

The defense was attended by faculty, researchers, and scholars, who commended Dr. Alam’s contribution to the emerging field of green finance and expressed optimism that her work would inspire further studies in sustainable financial systems.