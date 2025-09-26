Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia In Talks To Launch Pilot Freight Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Negotiations are underway to finalize the schedule for Pakistan’s first pilot freight train to Russia, which would carry 16 containers of rice in its inaugural shipment.

The project, launched under the 9th Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), aimed to connect Karachi Port with Moscow via Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

A contract between Pakistan Railways and Russian Railways (RZD) was signed in May 2025, paving the way for this landmark service.

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the rice containers were prepared for dispatch in June this year, but departure was delayed due to the regional situation. Talks are now ongoing to set a new date for the train’s departure.

The proposed corridor would stretch a little over 7,000 kilometers, with freight expected to reach Moscow in 20–25 days at a cost of around USD 5,600 per container.

The service will not only provide a faster, more cost-effective alternative to sea transport but also open new markets for Pakistani agricultural exports.

The pilot train is seen as the first step toward establishing a regular overland route to Russia and Central Asia, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s trade footprint in the region.

The new overland corridor is expected to reduce delivery time from 35–45 days by sea to just 20–25 days by rail, while lowering costs, making Pakistani goods more competitive in Russian and Central Asian markets.

