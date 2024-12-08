UDF, SDA panel sweeps PMA Multan elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The United Doctors Front (UDF) and South Doctors Alliance (SDA) joint panel achieved a sweeping victory in the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan elections, securing all key positions with a significant majority.

Professor Dr. Masood Ur Rehman Haraj was re-elected as the President of PMA Multan with 1,928 votes, while his opponent, Liaqat Ali Jalal of the South Punjab Medical Forum (SPMF), managed only 450 votes.

The elections, held at Nishtar Hospital, saw 2,391 votes cast, of which 108 were rejected, leaving 2,283 valid votes. The UDF and SDA alliance outperformed their competitors, with their candidates winning all positions decisively. Key victories included Dr. Imran Haider Qaisrani as General Secretary with 1,792 votes, Prof. Dr. Nusrat Buzdar as Senior Vice President (1) with 1,868 votes, and Dr. Farhan Khan as Senior Vice President (2) with 1,831 votes.

Other successful candidates included Dr. Matloob Mughal as Senior Vice President (P&S) with 1,867 votes, Dr. Faisal Zafar and Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui as Vice Presidents (Multan) with 1,839 votes each, and Dr. Ahmed Khalil Khan as Vice President (Shujaabad) with 1,878 votes. Dr. Shaukat Ghallu secured 1,871 votes as Vice President (Jalalpur), while Dr.

Ejaz Hussain Sahoo won the Vice President (Dental) position with 1,830 votes. Dr. Azma Shaheen was elected Lady Vice President with 1,839 votes, and Dr. Waqar Azeem Niazi became Press and Information Secretary with 1,840 votes.

Additional winners included Dr. Waqas Afzal as Joint Secretary (1) with 1,849 votes, Dr. Khalid Javed Rind as Joint Secretary (2) with 1,875 votes, and Dr. Mazhar Rasool as Joint Secretary (Dental) with 1,877 votes. Dr. Momin Rasheed became Cultural Secretary with 1,869 votes, while Dr. Asma Bano was elected Lady Cultural Secretary with 1,862 votes. Dr. Adnan Basheer secured the position of Finance Secretary with 1,819 votes, and Dr. Ali Rabbani was elected Magazine Secretary with 1,874 votes.

The election marked the first participation of SPMF candidates in PMA elections, but none of their nominees was successful. The resounding victory of the UDF-SDA panel reflects the strong unity and support among the medical community.

Following the announcement of results, jubilant celebrations erupted, with supporters dancing to drum beats and organizing festive gatherings. Doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, and other hospital personnel extended heartfelt congratulations to the victorious panel, making it a memorable day for the PMA Multan chapter.