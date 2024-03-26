Open Menu

UET Peshawar Launches Student Services Center To Enhance Support Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

UET Peshawar launches student services center to enhance support facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday inaugurated the Student Services Center at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET Peshawar).

The center is equipped with modern facilities aimed at addressing students' issues under one roof.

Speaking to the media, the provincial minister said that the center will provide students with various services, including transcripts, course registration, and degree clearance, ensuring convenience in administrative matters.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by universities, the provincial minister expressed the government's commitment to addressing them.

He also announced plans to introduce sustainable financial models for universities to alleviate financial crises.

The minister commended the efforts of Professor Dr. Qaisar Ali and his team for their dedication and hard work.

The minister said that this initiative underscores the government's dedication to enhancing educational facilities and support services for students in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Student University Of Engineering And Technology Afridi Media Government

Recent Stories

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

34 minutes ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

1 hour ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

13 hours ago
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

14 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

14 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

14 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

14 hours ago
 Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan