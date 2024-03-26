UET Peshawar Launches Student Services Center To Enhance Support Facilities
Published March 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday inaugurated the Student Services Center at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET Peshawar).
The center is equipped with modern facilities aimed at addressing students' issues under one roof.
Speaking to the media, the provincial minister said that the center will provide students with various services, including transcripts, course registration, and degree clearance, ensuring convenience in administrative matters.
Acknowledging the challenges faced by universities, the provincial minister expressed the government's commitment to addressing them.
He also announced plans to introduce sustainable financial models for universities to alleviate financial crises.
The minister commended the efforts of Professor Dr. Qaisar Ali and his team for their dedication and hard work.
The minister said that this initiative underscores the government's dedication to enhancing educational facilities and support services for students in the province.
