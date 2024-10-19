UK mayor celebrates Pakistani and Kashmiri contributions abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Mayor of Keighley in the UK, Chaudhry Gulfraz Hussain emphasized the vital role of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in enhancing the reputation of their homeland abroad.

During a visit to the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur on Saturday, he referred to the community as unofficial ambassadors, highlighting their significant contributions including billions of rupees in foreign remittances to Pakistan.

Gulfraz was there to congratulate newly elected Press Club President Syed Abid Hussain Shah and other office bearers who were elected unopposed.

He called on the Pakistani government to establish dedicated desks for overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris in major cities to address their issues more efficiently.

He stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by immigrants in the UK and urged for priority solutions through the proposed community desks.

Gulfraz praised the media's role in national development, noting that journalists help identify and voice the concerns of the public.

Accompanied by fellow council members, he expressed pride in the active participation of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in UK politics, citing the election of several individuals from these communities to mayoral and parliamentary positions.

Reflecting on his own journey, Gulfraz, a former Deputy Mayor and journalist expressed gratitude for his rapid success in politics, viewing his mayoral position as a significant honor.

He was presented with a memorial shield by Nasir Rafique, President of the Kashmir Electronic Media Association during the event.

APP/ahr/378