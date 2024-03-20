Open Menu

UN-Habitat Delegation Visits RWMC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM

UN-Habitat delegation visits RWMC

A delegation of “United Nations –Habitat” visited the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) head office here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A delegation of “United Nations –Habitat” visited the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) head office here on Wednesday.

According to RWMC spokesman, the delegation was led by Country Director of UN-Habitat Javed Ali Khan.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar gave a detailed briefing about the working of RWMC to the delegation and told about the details of vehicle monitoring, attendance system and registration of complaints.

Later, the delegation while visiting the transfer station at Liaqat Bagh appreciated the performance of the company.

On the occasion, the country director of UN-Habitat Javed Ali Khan said that all the work was being carried out under a comprehensive system and the purpose of visit was to check the gap in their work.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness performance of the company and said that the rest of work was related to technical and finance.

Meanwhile, RWMC with the help of Water and Sanitation Agency cleaned Murree Road drain in connection with the Suthra Punjab month long drive.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq and MD WASA Saleem Ashraf inspected the drain cleaning by WASA washing machine in front of Fresco Sweets and said that all possible resources would be utilized to make the city zero-waste.

The Communication and Social Mobilization team also conducted door-to-door and market awareness campaigns in Rata Amral area and appealed to the citizens for their cooperation in the cleanliness drive.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Murree Company Visit Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Bagh Market All

Recent Stories

Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s ..

Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to su ..

4 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s ..

DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s murder

4 minutes ago
 Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies ..

Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies’ inimical designs: Reham

5 minutes ago
 Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

6 minutes ago
 Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

7 minutes ago
 Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahe ..

Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan

7 minutes ago
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

7 minutes ago
 Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid ..

Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar

7 minutes ago
 Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: ..

Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister

11 minutes ago
 IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endT ..

IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial

11 minutes ago
 Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services ..

Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan