UN-Habitat Delegation Visits RWMC
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A delegation of “United Nations –Habitat” visited the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) head office here on Wednesday.
According to RWMC spokesman, the delegation was led by Country Director of UN-Habitat Javed Ali Khan.
Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar gave a detailed briefing about the working of RWMC to the delegation and told about the details of vehicle monitoring, attendance system and registration of complaints.
Later, the delegation while visiting the transfer station at Liaqat Bagh appreciated the performance of the company.
On the occasion, the country director of UN-Habitat Javed Ali Khan said that all the work was being carried out under a comprehensive system and the purpose of visit was to check the gap in their work.
He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness performance of the company and said that the rest of work was related to technical and finance.
Meanwhile, RWMC with the help of Water and Sanitation Agency cleaned Murree Road drain in connection with the Suthra Punjab month long drive.
Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq and MD WASA Saleem Ashraf inspected the drain cleaning by WASA washing machine in front of Fresco Sweets and said that all possible resources would be utilized to make the city zero-waste.
The Communication and Social Mobilization team also conducted door-to-door and market awareness campaigns in Rata Amral area and appealed to the citizens for their cooperation in the cleanliness drive.
