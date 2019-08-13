UrduPoint.com
UN Resolutions Only Option To Resolve Kashmir Issue: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Kashmir is a disputed territory which could only be resolved under UN Security Council resolutions.

In a tweet she warned that there are great threats to the regional peace if India continues its policy of fanatic mindset of the hardline Modi government on Kashmir and asked the India to review its extremist policy.

She said that preventing the Kashmiri Muslims from performing worship and religious obligations on Eid-ul-Azha day was the death of a secular India.

"Stopping Kashmiris from religious activities on Eid occasion shows India's mindset to make its illegal control over disputed territory." Dr Firdous said that the violence, curfew, ferocity, brutality and detention could never stop the freedom movements. Guns could not dampen the morale and the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, she added.

She said that Pakistanis and Kashmiris are connected with mutual bonds of love and affection. At last Kashmiris would get success for their basic right of self-determination. She said that the Indian ferocity and brutality could not deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.

