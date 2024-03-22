UNDP Observes Forest Day To Raise Awareness About Importance Of Green Cover
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) UNDP Pakistan observed International Day of Forests in Peshawar aiming to raise awareness about the crucial role of forests in mitigating the impacts of climate induced disaster like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).
GLOF-II Project a joint initiative of UNDP and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination celebrated International Day of Forests at the Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Peshawar in collaboration with Climate Change, Forestry, Environment & Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise awareness about the significance of forests in mitigating the impacts of climate change among the young generation, said a press release issued here, .
The event, attended by students, teachers, government stakeholders and civil society organizations featured a tablo by young school kids, debate competition and an art competition on the theme of “forests and innovation” among students.
While addressing the event, the Chief Guest appreciated GLOF-II project and Forest Department for arranging the event and emphasized on the importance of the conservation of the forests.
Forests play a crucial role in absorbing the carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere, thereby mitigating climate change. This makes them especially crucial in reducing the impact of climate-induced disasters like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). For a country like Pakistan, which is amongst the top ten most vulnerable countries to climate change, the restoration and conservation of forests is highly imperative.
Certificates and shields were also distributed among the event participants. To encourage tree plantation activities in society, the event concluded with a tree plantation drive.
“World Forest Day in Peshawar taught me that our actions today determine the world we inherit tomorrow. From planting trees to advocate for conservation, every effort counts towards a greener, more sustainable future.” said by the student.
“Engaging in arts and debate competitions during World Forest Day was not just about showcasing talent, but also spreading awareness about the critical importance of preserving our forests. Every action counts towards a greener, healthier planets.” said by the student.
