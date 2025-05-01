Unexpected Heavy Rainfall Brings Relief To Parts Of AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region Thursday experienced unexpected heavy rainfall, followed by strong winds and thunderstorms, just as summer began.
Mirpur, a semi-hilly lake-side city, received significant rainfall with cloud bursts disrupting the normal life in some areas due to the immediate power outage throwing entire city intodark tonight.
Some low-lying areas along the Mirpur-Kotli highway and city streets were slightly inundated with rainwater, a correspondent told APP on Thursday night.
The strong winds caused uprooting of trees in various parts of the district, partially affecting electricity and telecommunication systems.
The rainfall brought relief to the region, making the weather more pleasant in various parts of the liberated territory especially in some parts of the top mountainous areas of Leepa and Neelam valleys, locals told the news agency over telephone Thursday night.
However, the downpour is expected to impact laborers engaged in construction work and kiln owners besides the farmers engaged in wheat thrashing. According to experts, more rainfall is forecasted for the coming atleast three days in various parts of AJK, including upper reaches.
APP/ahr/378
