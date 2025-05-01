Enemy Not To Let Cast Dirty Eye On Pakistan: Sardar Yousaf
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 11:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had made the country’s defence invincible.
“The enemy will not let go scot free even if it cast a dirty eye at Pakistan. We have atomic bombs which are not meant for rusting,” he said while speaking at a labour convention organized by the Muslim League Labour Wing here at the Arts Council in connection with the International Workers Day.
The entire nation, he said, stood with the military leadership.
He said from needlework to making atomic bombs, labourers and workers played an important role and they deserved a salute.
The convention was attended by Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt and Member of National Assembly Engineer Qamarul Islam. Muslim League Labour Wing Central President Ghulam Qadir Advocate, Central Secretary General Abdul Rashid Sindhu, Senior Vice President Faqir Jan, Information Secretary Mian Amjad, Members of Provincial Assembly Tahira Mushtaq and Sajjad Khan, Vice President of Muslim League Punjab Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Qadir Jatt Advocate, while saluting the martyrs of Chicago, said that workers all over the world “take out rallies for their rights on this day, which is observed as the victory of workers against exploitative forces.”
He demanded that the maximum wage of the worker should be fixed in proportion to inflation and all possible steps should be taken in that regard.
Senator Nasir Butt, Member of the National Assembly Engineer Qamarul islam and Member of the Punjab Assembly Tahira Mushtaq and others said in their remarks that in difficult times the entire nation stood behind its army, and would not allow any conspiracy of India and Israel to succeed.
They also called for raising the salary of the workers by 200 percent, which should be paid on time, along with payment of the gratuity, GPF and in-cash payments of retired employees in full.
They further demanded that widows and pensioners should be given timely pension and a dowry fund should be established for the daughters of labourers.
Recent Stories
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enemy not to let cast dirty eye on Pakistan: Sardar Yousaf3 minutes ago
-
Sindh, WFP join forces to boost nutrition, education & climate resilience13 minutes ago
-
County Director WFP calls on Sindh CM13 minutes ago
-
Abbasi acknowledges role of workers in Railways’ success33 minutes ago
-
No proof from India up to now suggests its own role in Pahalgam attack: Tarar33 minutes ago
-
Suspension of Indus Water Treaty blatant violation of international norms :Governor33 minutes ago
-
CJP for ensuring guarantees of rights in letter & spirit43 minutes ago
-
Cleaning of Demi Zar open storm drain started1 hour ago
-
PM approves new power plan, promises Rs 4,743 bln in savings: Sardar Awais1 hour ago
-
Gov't commits to ensure protection of labors' rights: Law Minister1 hour ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits Latifabad markets and business forum1 hour ago
-
Peasant leader Ghulam Rasool Sahito remembered on his death anniversary1 hour ago