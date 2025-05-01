Enemy not to let cast dirty eye on Pakistan: Sardar Yousaf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had made the country’s defence invincible.

“The enemy will not let go scot free even if it cast a dirty eye at Pakistan. We have atomic bombs which are not meant for rusting,” he said while speaking at a labour convention organized by the Muslim League Labour Wing here at the Arts Council in connection with the International Workers Day.

The entire nation, he said, stood with the military leadership.

He said from needlework to making atomic bombs, labourers and workers played an important role and they deserved a salute.

The convention was attended by Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt and Member of National Assembly Engineer Qamarul Islam. Muslim League Labour Wing Central President Ghulam Qadir Advocate, Central Secretary General Abdul Rashid Sindhu, Senior Vice President Faqir Jan, Information Secretary Mian Amjad, Members of Provincial Assembly Tahira Mushtaq and Sajjad Khan, Vice President of Muslim League Punjab Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Qadir Jatt Advocate, while saluting the martyrs of Chicago, said that workers all over the world “take out rallies for their rights on this day, which is observed as the victory of workers against exploitative forces.”

He demanded that the maximum wage of the worker should be fixed in proportion to inflation and all possible steps should be taken in that regard.

Senator Nasir Butt, Member of the National Assembly Engineer Qamarul islam and Member of the Punjab Assembly Tahira Mushtaq and others said in their remarks that in difficult times the entire nation stood behind its army, and would not allow any conspiracy of India and Israel to succeed.

They also called for raising the salary of the workers by 200 percent, which should be paid on time, along with payment of the gratuity, GPF and in-cash payments of retired employees in full.

They further demanded that widows and pensioners should be given timely pension and a dowry fund should be established for the daughters of labourers.