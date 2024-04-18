UNHCR Country Representative calls on federal minister for SAFRON, discusses Afghan refugee’s issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR’s) Country Representative Ms. Philippa Candler on Thursday called on Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam here at his office.

During meeting, the minister acknowledged continued support of UNHCR towards the Afghan Refugee’s issues in Pakistan for the last 45 years.

He said that Pakistan is generously hosting millions of Afghans and providing protection, livelihood, education and health facilities to them. “Currently Pakistan is hosting 1.45 million registered Afghan Refugees having POR card. 0.8 million Afghan Citizen Card holders and about 0.5 to 0.7 million un-registered Afghans, he added.

Engr Amir Muqam who is also Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan said that government of Pakistan highly value the role of UNHCR for verification of 1.30 million POR cards of Afghan refugees and processing 0.145 UMRFs (Unregistered members of registered families) under drive exercise.

He said that the enriched and updated information will help in their better management and would also benefit the country of origin in their resettlement and reintegration on their dignified return.

The minister said that the verification of URMF has been extended till 30 April 2024 and we hope that UNHCR will mobilize and add more resources to complete verification of UMRFs.

Engr Amir Muqam said that it is matter of great pleasure to share that British Registration Certificates to the children of registered PORs families have resumed at Proof of Registration (PoR) card modification (PCM) centers by the government of Pakistan in collaboration with UNHCR.

“We are aware and working our best on part of illegal foreigner’s repatriation plan and happy to share that no harassment, detention or deportation of POR and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) card holders have been carried out till date”, he added.

He said that he appreciate announcement by UNHCR of providing USD 700 per repatriating family as repatriation grant in addition with USD 375 per individuals so that Afghan Refugees could sustain their lives after returning to their homeland, as per their wishes and demand.

“We feel that solution to Afghan Refugees’ situation lies in Afghanistan. We need to invest and concentrate more in Afghanistan,” he added.

He said that maximum efforts should be made to create an environment conducive to sustainable returns in Afghanistan through the Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration (PARRs), adding that a quota for Afghan Refugees in Pakistan may also be allocated in PARRs.

He said that we believe that developmental and humanitarian nexus is a need but exclusive grants are required as Pakistan sees refugees’ situation as per humanitarian perspective.

Engr Amir Muqam said that we have witnessed that development funds for Refugees Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) have been gradually declining, adding that it is very challenging and we do not forecast much improvement in basic service delivery, health and education etc. “We need parallel, exclusive, dedicated, generous, predictable and sustainable interventions”, he added.

The minister said that we welcome the donors’ contribution in shape of Refugees Response Plan (RRP), adding that “we look forward UNHCR’s efficient coordination in initiating RRP 2024 and hope this spirit should continue in future. He said that we expect that RRP 2024 would be initiated with Government priorities and our policies are to be reflected in its implementation.

He said that we expect that SAFRON will be involved in conceptualization of projects under RRP along with selection of beneficiary targets, geographical selection, specific contours, deliverables and monitoring and evaluation and any basic corrections, if needed.