Open Menu

Unidentified Men Shot Dead Three Brothers Locked At Saddar Police Tandlianwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Unidentified men shot dead three brothers locked at Saddar police Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Unidentified armed men shot dead three persons and injured another of their rival group who were locked in the Saddar police station,Tandlianwala in the wee hours on Monday.

Police said here that the victims,belonging to Sukhera group, were in police custody under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP) Section 302 in a case no 1209/24. The armed criminals entered the station from the back side, locked down the premises and opened indiscriminate firing on the lockup,killing three brothers-- Bilal, Usman and Nasir,while injuring Asif (their cousin).

After committing crime,they managed to escape.

Upon information,CPO Kamran Adil along with heavy contingent of police reached the site,shifted the victims to hospital and constituted teams to arrest the accused at earliest.Meanwhile, CIA police apprehended six suspects.

Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took serious notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Punjab Police Station CIA Nasir Tandlianwala SITE Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

39 minutes ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

12 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

16 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

16 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

17 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan