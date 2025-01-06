Unidentified Men Shot Dead Three Brothers Locked At Saddar Police Tandlianwala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Unidentified armed men shot dead three persons and injured another of their rival group who were locked in the Saddar police station,Tandlianwala in the wee hours on Monday.
Police said here that the victims,belonging to Sukhera group, were in police custody under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP) Section 302 in a case no 1209/24. The armed criminals entered the station from the back side, locked down the premises and opened indiscriminate firing on the lockup,killing three brothers-- Bilal, Usman and Nasir,while injuring Asif (their cousin).
After committing crime,they managed to escape.
Upon information,CPO Kamran Adil along with heavy contingent of police reached the site,shifted the victims to hospital and constituted teams to arrest the accused at earliest.Meanwhile, CIA police apprehended six suspects.
Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took serious notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).
Unidentified men shot dead three brothers locked at Saddar police Tandlianwala
