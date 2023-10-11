Open Menu

Union Announces Closing Brick Kilns For Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Brick kiln union announced to close work for two months at least to prevent the smog threat.

It was decided in a meeting held in connection with the spread of the contingent environmental disease here like other parts of the province.

The meeting was chaired by the union president Amanullah Khan, vice president Malik Zameer and general secretary Malik Bagho Khan.

The office bearers said the decision was made voluntarily and not under foreign pressure.

They warned that anybody found violating the decision would be fined at least one hundred thousand rupees and the fine money would be deposited to the national exchequer.

