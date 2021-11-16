UrduPoint.com

University Of Peshawar To Hold Two-day Business Expo From Dec 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

University of Peshawar to hold two-day business expo from Dec 1

University of Peshawar is organizing a two-day business exhibition at Sheikh Taimour Academic Block on December 1 with an aim to bring together all important stakeholders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide opportunity to youth to showcase their businesses and explore new growth opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :University of Peshawar is organizing a two-day business exhibition at Sheikh Taimour Academic Block on December 1 with an aim to bring together all important stakeholders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide opportunity to youth to showcase their businesses and explore new growth opportunities.

The event will host participants from academia, industry, business community, government institutions, social sector organizations and independent experts. They will participate in a variety of activities including exhibiting product and services by the entrepreneurs, projecting new ideas and getting expert opinion and holding discussions and networking events.

The other activities included exhibition booth, networking opportunities, job opportunities, financial workshop, resume writing assistance, potential onsite interviews, business plan competition and business resources.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said the university is providing a platform for creating mutually beneficial relationships that can re-ignite the historically recognized entrepreneurial spirit of this geography.

Director IMS Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan said that the expo is being organized to meet the challenges of dynamics global business environment, inculcate the sense of citizenship responsibility through communal involvement.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Job December Citizenship Event All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Global energy Ministers convene at first official ..

Global energy Ministers convene at first official COP26 Panel at ADIPEC 2021

36 minutes ago
 NATO chief calls Russian satellite strike 'reckles ..

NATO chief calls Russian satellite strike 'reckless'

50 seconds ago
 Top EU court condemns Hungary's 'Stop Soros' NGO l ..

Top EU court condemns Hungary's 'Stop Soros' NGO law

51 seconds ago
 'Convalescing' Charlene to miss Monaco's national ..

'Convalescing' Charlene to miss Monaco's national day: palace

54 seconds ago
 US European Command to Ensure All Space Nations Ha ..

US European Command to Ensure All Space Nations Have Data on Russian Satellite D ..

56 seconds ago
 Sikh pilgrims to arrive Lahore for Guru Nanak's 55 ..

Sikh pilgrims to arrive Lahore for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.