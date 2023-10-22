Open Menu

Unknown Padestrian Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Unknown padestrian killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The unknown pedestrian was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit him from behind near Ada Khudai Jhang road.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding motorcycle hit a pedestrian youth from behind near Khudai Jhung Road.

As a result, the 26-year-old unknown youth received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The motorcyclists also sustained injuries.

The rescue team provided first aid to the injured persons on the spot and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital for further treatment. While the dead body was shifted to the District Hospital Muzaffargarh along with the local police for forensic examination.

The injured persons were identified as Mehdi Hassan and Alia Bibi.

Rangpur police have registered a case and started interrogation.

