UrduPoint.com

UNSG Confers Dag Hammarskjold Medal Posthumously To Six Pakistani Peacekeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UNSG confers Dag Hammarskjold Medal posthumously to six Pakistani Peacekeepers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Friday conferred Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of year 2021 posthumously including six Pakistani Peacekeepers.

An award ceremony was held at UN Secretariat, New York where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres conferred Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of year 2021, the official sources here said.

Pakistani Peacekeepers who were awarded posthumously included Lieutenant Colonel (r) Syed Abrar (Western Sahara), Havaldar Muhammad Shafeeq (car), Naik Muhammad Naeem (Darfur), Lance Naik Adil Jan (Darfur), Lance Naik Tahir Ikram (Darfur) and Non Combatant Enrolled Tahir Mehmood (Congo).

It said that the UN Peacekeeping Missions were driven by a shared commitment to peace through true professionalism and courage.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan's commitment over last 60 years has been manifested by contribution of 200,000 troops in 46 missions across 28 countries. "169 Pakistani Peacekeepers have laid their lives to date for the global cause and resolve towards peace", it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Car New York Congo May

Recent Stories

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

13 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

13 minutes ago
 'Around 10 dead' in Russian strike on central Ukra ..

'Around 10 dead' in Russian strike on central Ukraine military base

2 minutes ago
 Livestock dept distributes Rs6.6mln among farmers

Livestock dept distributes Rs6.6mln among farmers

2 minutes ago
 Kaira strongly condemns ongoing Indian state terro ..

Kaira strongly condemns ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 PM to address nation today: Marriyum

PM to address nation today: Marriyum

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.