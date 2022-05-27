UNSG confers Dag Hammarskjold Medal posthumously to six Pakistani Peacekeepers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Friday conferred Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of year 2021 posthumously including six Pakistani Peacekeepers.

An award ceremony was held at UN Secretariat, New York where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres conferred Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of year 2021, the official sources here said.

Pakistani Peacekeepers who were awarded posthumously included Lieutenant Colonel (r) Syed Abrar (Western Sahara), Havaldar Muhammad Shafeeq (car), Naik Muhammad Naeem (Darfur), Lance Naik Adil Jan (Darfur), Lance Naik Tahir Ikram (Darfur) and Non Combatant Enrolled Tahir Mehmood (Congo).

It said that the UN Peacekeeping Missions were driven by a shared commitment to peace through true professionalism and courage.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan's commitment over last 60 years has been manifested by contribution of 200,000 troops in 46 missions across 28 countries. "169 Pakistani Peacekeepers have laid their lives to date for the global cause and resolve towards peace", it added.