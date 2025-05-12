Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule for May 14 in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines.

According to the schedule issued here Monday, power will remain suspended from 7a.

m. to noon from Sir Shameer, Sadhar, Air Avenue, Jinnah, Gardana, Kanjwani, Rasoolpura, Saddar Bazar, Qaim Sain, Iqbal Town, Ijaz Town, Raja Chowk, Qudratabad feeders.

The following feeders including Aasian, Hinduana, Lahore road, and KS-II will also remain closed from 8a.m. to 1p.m.