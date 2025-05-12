Power Shutdown Notice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule for May 14 in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines.
According to the schedule issued here Monday, power will remain suspended from 7a.
m. to noon from Sir Shameer, Sadhar, Air Avenue, Jinnah, Gardana, Kanjwani, Rasoolpura, Saddar Bazar, Qaim Sain, Iqbal Town, Ijaz Town, Raja Chowk, Qudratabad feeders.
The following feeders including Aasian, Hinduana, Lahore road, and KS-II will also remain closed from 8a.m. to 1p.m.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoG faculty meets to reschedule exams4 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL celebrates Pakistan army success14 minutes ago
-
23 outlaws nabbed, arms & drugs seized14 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays tribute at tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow14 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promote education for interest of youth future: CM Bugti14 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi friendship forum holds meeting on Pak-India War14 minutes ago
-
RMI collaborates with DRAP to promote national standards for hospital pharmacy practice24 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh24 minutes ago
-
25-year plantation plan along motorways discussed in joint meeting24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1943 kg of drugs worth Rs 165.4 mln24 minutes ago
-
APHC hails Pakistan’s swift response to Indian aggression24 minutes ago