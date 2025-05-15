UoS hosts open house and project expo to showcase student innovation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The College of Engineering and Technology, University of Sargodha, organised an Open House and Project Expo, providing a dynamic platform for final-year students to exhibit their technical skills, creativity, and innovative solutions through practical engineering projects.

Students from the departments of Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering presented around 40 projects, featuring a wide array of innovative ideas including: automotive parts, automated systems, sustainable energy models, electric vehicles, advanced motors, a food sorting machine for fresh and spoiled items, artificial body parts, a gold detection device, hydraulic Vitruvius bridge models, a solar panel cleaning system, 3D printing using recycled plastic bottles, and smart city prototypes.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, accompanied by Principal of the College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz, university deans, faculty members, and a large number of students.

While reviewing the projects, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas remarked that expo is clear evidence that our students are not only well-versed in theoretical knowledge but are also applying their technical expertise in line with modern demands.

The Vice Chancellor also said that engineering and technology play a pivotal role in national development, and such events encourage young minds to engage in research, innovation, and creative problem-solving.

The Vice Chancellor also emphasized the need to strengthen university-industry linkages so that engineering students can understand market needs and develop solutions accordingly.

Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz, Principal of the College of Engineering and Technology, stated that our aim is not to confine students to textbook knowledge but to provide platforms where they can translate their creativity, problem-solving abilities, and technical skills into real-world applications. The projects showcased in expo are a testament to the talent, innovation, and academic strength of our students.”

The expo also welcomed participation from students of Government College of Technology Sargodha, Government College of Technology Joharabad, KIPS College, and Hira College, adding diversity and vibrancy to the event.