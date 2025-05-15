UoS Hosts Open House And Project Expo To Showcase Student Innovation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The College of Engineering and Technology, University of Sargodha, organised an Open House and Project Expo, providing a dynamic platform for final-year students to exhibit their technical skills, creativity, and innovative solutions through practical engineering projects.
Students from the departments of Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering presented around 40 projects, featuring a wide array of innovative ideas including: automotive parts, automated systems, sustainable energy models, electric vehicles, advanced motors, a food sorting machine for fresh and spoiled items, artificial body parts, a gold detection device, hydraulic Vitruvius bridge models, a solar panel cleaning system, 3D printing using recycled plastic bottles, and smart city prototypes.
The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, accompanied by Principal of the College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz, university deans, faculty members, and a large number of students.
While reviewing the projects, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas remarked that expo is clear evidence that our students are not only well-versed in theoretical knowledge but are also applying their technical expertise in line with modern demands.
The Vice Chancellor also said that engineering and technology play a pivotal role in national development, and such events encourage young minds to engage in research, innovation, and creative problem-solving.
The Vice Chancellor also emphasized the need to strengthen university-industry linkages so that engineering students can understand market needs and develop solutions accordingly.
Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz, Principal of the College of Engineering and Technology, stated that our aim is not to confine students to textbook knowledge but to provide platforms where they can translate their creativity, problem-solving abilities, and technical skills into real-world applications. The projects showcased in expo are a testament to the talent, innovation, and academic strength of our students.”
The expo also welcomed participation from students of Government College of Technology Sargodha, Government College of Technology Joharabad, KIPS College, and Hira College, adding diversity and vibrancy to the event.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 dead, 1,561 injured in road crashes across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts open house and project expo to showcase student innovation2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
Confucius Institute leaders meet-up held at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
Heat wave hits Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Man acquitted in harassment case2 minutes ago
-
Sale, purchase of sacrificial animals in streets banned2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary for improved access & community engagement during polio eradication drives2 minutes ago
-
Nadeem Afzal meets Governor KPK32 minutes ago
-
Hardened criminal with Rs 1m head money, drug pusher with 10kg hashish arrested32 minutes ago
-
Syed Waqar Mehdi takes oath as Senator32 minutes ago