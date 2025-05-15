18 dead, 1,561 injured in road crashes across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,317 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 18 people died, whereas 1,561 were injured in the RTCs. Out of those, 687 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 874 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The majority involved motorbikes. Furthermore, the analysis showed 917 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 281 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 354 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 80 accidents and 97 victims and at third Multan with 75 RTCs and 83 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,579 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,286 males and 293 females, while the age group of the victims showed that 251 were under 18 years of age, 900 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 428 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1,279 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 20 vans, 14 passenger buses, 41 truck and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.