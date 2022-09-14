US assisting Pakistan in various socio-economic spheres: Consulate General

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :US Consulate General Lahore William K. Makaneole on Wednesday said that his country was assisting Pakistan to improve the health sector, education facilities, rule of law, development of agriculture sector, women empowerment and also ensuring economic development.

He expressed these views during his meeting with the Vice Chancellor Women University Multan (WUM) Dr Uzma Quraishi here in Multan.

He was accompanied by other officials of the consulate, including Ms. Kathleen Gibilisco and Ms. Bryce Isham.

The US consulate general informed that the money donated by the US citizens was being spent through the the USAID mission in Pakistan.

In addition, Mr.

Makaneole, discussed about cooperation in bilateral relations, stressed on education, research, importance of selecting various English language courses and how to attain the US scholarships being offered at various varsities of his home country.

The US consulate general appreciated the establishment of Women University in South Punjab, acknowledging the University's contribution for facilitating higher education facilities to women at their doorsteps.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Quraishi briefed the visiting dignitaries in detail about the varsity and its role for women empowerment in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Registrar WUM Dr Qamar Rubab, Dr. Sadia Irshad and Dr. Adeela Saeed.