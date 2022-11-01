US Consulate delegation visits The University of Faisalabad

A delegation from the US Consulate visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation from the US Consulate visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Paul Garr, Cultural Affairs Officer, U.S. Department of State, Mission to Pakistan. Ms. Syeda Attiaa Batool, Cultural Affairs Assistant (Exchanges), and Tanveer Hassan, Cultural Affairs Specialist, were part of the delegation.

The delegation held a meeting with Chairman board of Governors (BoG) Muhammad Haider Amin, member BoG Muhammad Abu Bakar, Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman, management and relevant faculty in the conference room and discussed collaborative and partnerships pathways.

Additional Registrar Zahida Maqbool briefed the distinguished guests about The University of Faisalabad, Madina teaching hospital and other welfare programmes continuing under the Madina Foundation.

Attiaa Batool and Tanveer Hassan apprised the participants about cultural exchange and US scholarship programmes and urged students to avail the opportunities.

Later, a session on US exchange program for Pakistani professionals and students was held at the university auditorium.

Paul Garr said that he was very impressed by the talent of Pakistani students during his brief stay in Pakistan.

He said that law and order had improved in Pakistan due to which delegates from the US consulate were visiting the educational institutes in various cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.

Paul Garr said he was feeling excited by visiting The University of Faisalabad and termed that the best professional educational facilities were available in the university. He also lauded the efforts of the Madina Foundation.

Earlier, Chairman BoG Muhammad Haider Amin, in his address, briefed about achievements of the university and success of different departments at national and international level. He hoped that relations of the university with the US consulate would strengthen which would create new opportunities for students especially women.

Later, the US delegation was taken to a pharmacology expo, arranged by the Department of Pharmacology at the campus.

The delegation took keen interest in the work displayed by the MBBS students and appreciated their talent.

Paul Garr also gave away prizes to position-holder students. He planted a sapling in the courtyard of the university. He was also presented university's shield.