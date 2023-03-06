UrduPoint.com

USAID Assists KP PPRA To Create E-procurement System

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), assisted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KP PPRA) to create an e-procurement system.

This customized software will standardize and automate the KP government's procurement functions to increase efficiency, transparency, and security.

U.S. Consul General Peshawar Panfilo Marquez and USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman joined Chief Secretary KP Imdad Ullah Bosal and Managing Director KP PPRA Mian Adil Iqbal to commemorate the successful design and launch of the new software, said a press release issued here on Monday.

"The government's responsibility to wisely spend taxpayers' money and have a transparent record of those expenditures is crucial in earning the people's trust in their government," said Consul General Marquez.

"I commend the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority for recognizing the significance of accountability and making efforts to strengthen the procurement process." "USAID is proud of our decades-long partnership with the KP government," said Mission Director Aeschliman. "Together, we have improved the lives and livelihoods of the Pakistani people through activities and programs related to economic growth, education, healthcare, and – of particular importance at this time – relief and recovery from last year's catastrophic floods." Since 2010, USAID has provided more than $2 billion in development assistance to support the people of KP, it added.

