USKT 5th Board of Advance Studies and Research meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The 5th Board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) was successfully held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Rehan Younas, Chairman, BASR/Vice Chancellor, in the conference room.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, dean Faculty of Arts, University of Gujrat, Dr. Hamid Mukhtar, Professor of Biotechnology, Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Government College University, Lahore, Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Professor of Chemistry, University of education, Faisalabad Campus, Prof. Dr. Adnan Abid, Department of Data Sciences, University of Punjab, Prof.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairperson, Department of Management Sciences, University of Gujrat, and Dr. Waleed Khan, Department of Islamic Studies, GCWU, Sialkot, joined as external members.

The board deliberated on all matters connected with promotion of advanced studies and research in the University.

Furthermore, the board members also shared valuable suggestions with the Vice Chancellor for various key initiatives and strategies to further strengthen research endeavors.