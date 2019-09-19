Uzbekistan delegation meets commissioner Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):A 20-member delegation of Uzbekistan led by Mayor of the Namangan City Shavkat Abdurazakov on Wednesday met Commissioner Lahore division Asif Bilal Lodhi here at Town Hall.

During the meeting, the commissioner briefed the delegation about metropolitan corporation system, whereas,Mayor of the Namangan City Shavkat Abdurazakov stressed the need for further extending cooperation in various sectors including education, health, industry and education.

Addressing on the occasion, Shavkat Abdurazakov said that Namangan City was globally known for its exotic flowers.

"We also organize an international event of our flowers every year", he added.

Chief Officer MCL Ali Abbas, PSO to administrator Mian Waheed and others were also present.