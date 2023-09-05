Uzbekistan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates independence day

The Uzbekistan Embassy in Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day with a gathering of distinguished guests and diplomats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Uzbekistan Embassy in Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day with a gathering of distinguished guests and diplomats.

Among the attendees were Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries and Productions Dr Gohar Ijaz, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad Ambassador Otajan Mavlamov, senators, MPAs, former federal ministers and secretaries, ambassadors, high commissioners, heads of international organizations, prominent experts, and journalists.

During the celebration, Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov expressed gratitude to President Dr Arif Alvi, the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for their cooperation in strengthening connectivity between the two countries.

He highlighted the significant progress in the bilateral relationship, emphasizing the elevation of cooperation to a strategic partnership. The achievement, he noted, was a result of confident political dialogue, the strengthening of trade and industrial ties, technological projects, and active military cooperation between the armed forces of both nations.

In the last year, he added,"our brotherly cooperation has been elevated to a level of the strategically partnership due to confidant political dialogue, strengthening the trade and industrial, technological projects as well as the active military cooperation between our armed forces.

"Only this year after successful high-level summits of his President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, both countries had conducted the 8th Joint ministerial commission in Tashkent.

"And nowadays we are implementing new connectivity projects with the help of chambers of commerce and industrial associations in Islamabad and all provinces of Pakistan" he added.

Usmanov praised the collaborative efforts between Uzbek and Pakistani officials, particularly Federal Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz and Secretary Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, for their relentless work in facilitating dynamic bilateral trade growth.

He pointed out that in just the last two years, bilateral trade had increased by nearly half a billion Dollars through transit and preferential trade agreements with Afghanistan.

The ambassador underlined the importance of the recently signed Trade and Industrial Cooperation Road Map, which aims to further boost trade, investment, and industrial collaboration.

He also acknowledged the role of Prime Minister Office, ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Industries, Railways and Aviation, Finance, Economic and Security Divisions, and Ministry of food Security in advancing bilateral ties.

He mentioned the successful high-level summits and joint ministerial commission meetings that have taken place between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Pakistan. "These meetings have led to the implementation of new connectivity projects, involving chambers of commerce and industrial associations in Islamabad and all provinces of Pakistan," he added.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the tireless efforts that had resulted in over a dozen high-level meetings and more than a hundred ministerial summits. These initiatives had strengthened people-to-people contacts, business-to-business forums, and regional institutional connectivity.

He informed the audience about the recent adoption of a new Constitution in Uzbekistan, reflecting the government's commitment to reforms and checks and balances. He highlighted the government's focus on serving the people, ensuring political stability, promoting economic development, and enhancing social protection.

He extended thanks to Pakistani politicians, military leaders, experts, and journalists who observed the referendum and presidential elections in Uzbekistan, praising their contributions to the democratic process.

The ambassador expressed the hope for the continued growth of bilateral relations, especially in pharmaceutical production, energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and logistics.

He emphasized the significance of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project, which recently saw progress with the signing of a protocol on feasibility studies, financing, and construction.

The ambassador concluded by conveying best wishes to Pakistan's new Caretaker Government, Pak Army, and the brotherly Pakistani nation, foreseeing significant successes and dynamic development in their endeavors.