UrduPoint.com

Vandalised PBC Building Opened For Public To Witness Scale Of Destruction Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Vandalised PBC building opened for public to witness scale of destruction violence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The administration of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) on Monday opened the vandalized building of PBC Peshawar for public to witness the scale of destruction and violence caused by the miscreants on May 10 to the offices of the two national media organisations including PBC and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Students of different colleges and schools and general public visited different sections of the building here and were briefed about the losses caused by angry mob during violent protests in the provincial capital.

They were informed that Peshawar Radio Station is the oldest in Pakistan and set up in 1935, while Marconi on the request of Abdul Qayyum Khan personally engineered a transmitter and donated to it which was inaugurated by Sir Ralph Edwin Hotchkin Griffith, the Governor of the then North-West Frontier Province.

The officials of Radio Peshawar told the students that the angry mob not only vandalized the building of PBC but also took computers and other electronic appliances with them which were having audio archive converted from tape to CDs and computers.

An official of PBC Ikramullah said that the staff saved audio archive and record of prominent leaders, singers, scholars and others in their original form on the day of incident however the converted record was stolen by the attackers.

The visitors were informed that PBC always promoted peace, tolerance and harmony in the society and attacking such an institution was unjustified, adding that those who attacked the building were not patriotic Pakistan.

The PBC building would remain open for public till Friday, May 19, Ikramullah said adding that students could visit the building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the general public would be allowed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, with generous financial assistance by the Corp Commander Peshawar, the renovation and rehabilitation work started at the building while the Peshawar station started its transmission on the very next day of the incident after a transmitter donated by the Corp Commander.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Governor Abdul Qayyum Khan Visit Griffith May Media From P

Recent Stories

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

8 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

8 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

14 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

37 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.