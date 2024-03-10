Open Menu

VC Agri University Visits Research Farm At Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht visited the Research Farm of Amir Muhammad Khan Sub Campus Mardan on Sunday.

The members of the committee formed for the construction of the building in the research farm accompanied the VC. The delegation was comprised of Director Works University of Agriculture Peshawar Engineer Zarif Khan, Director Works University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Engineer Sardar Asghar, Deputy Director P&D Dr Dawood Nazim and Assistant Treasurer Waheed.

Director Campus Dr. Asrar welcomed the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and all the members discussed the technical aspects of the proposed site and also briefed them about the progress of the campus and the farm.

The VC directed the committee members and Director Works Engineer Zarif Khan to finalize the proposals within a week to start tendering and site construction. Along with the committee members, the VC started the spring planting campaign on the farm and said that Peshawar University of Agriculture is at the forefront of quality education and research.

He highlighted the need to spend capital in the field of higher education so that new generations could serve the nation in the true sense. He said that every individual should grow more plants to deal with the challenges of current climate change.

The VC appreciated the efforts of the Director of Campus and his team and assured full support for the development of the Campus in the fields of education and research.

APP/ijz/1530

