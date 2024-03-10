VC Agri University Visits Research Farm At Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht visited the Research Farm of Amir Muhammad Khan Sub Campus Mardan on Sunday.
The members of the committee formed for the construction of the building in the research farm accompanied the VC. The delegation was comprised of Director Works University of Agriculture Peshawar Engineer Zarif Khan, Director Works University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Engineer Sardar Asghar, Deputy Director P&D Dr Dawood Nazim and Assistant Treasurer Waheed.
Director Campus Dr. Asrar welcomed the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and all the members discussed the technical aspects of the proposed site and also briefed them about the progress of the campus and the farm.
The VC directed the committee members and Director Works Engineer Zarif Khan to finalize the proposals within a week to start tendering and site construction. Along with the committee members, the VC started the spring planting campaign on the farm and said that Peshawar University of Agriculture is at the forefront of quality education and research.
He highlighted the need to spend capital in the field of higher education so that new generations could serve the nation in the true sense. He said that every individual should grow more plants to deal with the challenges of current climate change.
The VC appreciated the efforts of the Director of Campus and his team and assured full support for the development of the Campus in the fields of education and research.
APP/ijz/1530
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath9 seconds ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry16 seconds ago
-
Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala10 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi10 minutes ago
-
Campiagn against one wheelers launched10 minutes ago
-
23rd Death anniversary of renowned film director Masood Pervez being observed10 minutes ago
-
3 people's died on road accident near by Moen Jo Daro10 minutes ago
-
Lesco plan for Ramazan finalised10 minutes ago
-
Board Bazar attackers were wanted terrorists; CTD Report30 minutes ago
-
Kalasha Museum where statute speak of Ghandhara Civilization attracts tourists, archealogy lovers in ..30 minutes ago
-
Minister for Local Govts Zeeshan Rafique visits his constituency30 minutes ago
-
PM thanks President Muizzu, President Wikremesinghe, PM Pushpa Kamal, PM Sheikh Hasina for their con ..30 minutes ago