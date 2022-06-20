UrduPoint.com

Vehicles That Cause Excessive Pollution Will Be Banned From Entering Islamabad Soon

Sameer Tahir Published June 20, 2022 | 01:16 PM

Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be banned from entering Islamabad soon

Cars with pressure horns would also be barred from entering the city

From June 21, all cars that pollute the environment will be prohibited from entering the federal capital, Islamabad, according to the orders of the Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad.

IG Islamabad Nasir Khan gave the orders to the senior superintendent of traffic police (SSP).

The campaign, according to Nasir Khan, will be run in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Cars with pressure horns would also be barred from entering the city, according to an Islamabad Police official.

"Assistance will be sought from motor vehicle examiner where required," added the spokesperson.

Pakistan has been taking key steps in recent years to minimize the pollution in the country.

Las week, Karachi banned old buses which caused air and noise pollution.

