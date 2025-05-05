Court extends interim bails of PTI mainstream leaders till June 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of 161 PTI activists and leaders including Bushra Bibi, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub and others in case pertaining to protest of November 26.

During the hearing of a total of 161 pre-arrest bail applications yesterday, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, MNAs Sajid Khan, MNA Asif Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Abdul Latif,Latif Khosa, Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Umair Niazi, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Rauf Hassan, Niazullah Niazi, Nadia Khattak, Shoaib Shaheen Ali Bukhari, Raja Basharat, and others appeared in the court.

Bushra Bibi filed applications for exemption from attendance in 10 cases, while MPA Ali Shah, Salman Akram Raja, Mashal Azam, Zartaj Gul, Shehryar Afridi also filed applications for exemption from attendance.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra said that the challans of all these cases have reached here. Ali Bukhari Advocate said that most of the accused in these cases were granted bail till June 24.

Latif Khosa Advocate said that "I have joined the investigation and submitted the record. When this FIR was registered, I was in the National Assembly." Ali Bukhari Advocate said that the other co-accused named in the FIR are not present.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra said that has the bail of any accused been confirmed yet? Ali Bukhari Advocate said that Ishtiaq A Khan and Sardar Muhammad Shubhish Khan have been discharged from the case on the basis of CCTV.

He said that" the court should order the investigating officer not to pick and choose. It should be checked whether they were present at the spot. There is a strike. My presence should be made as an accused and not as a lawyer. "

Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate said that "I am in court. First of all, I am tired of waiting for dates. The court will decide on these bail applications. Whether they are approved or rejected. If the state wants to keep us in, then let it be."

The court stopped the arrest of PTI leaders until June 24 and adjourned hearing. A total of 10 cases have been registered against PTI leaders in Kohsar, Margalla, Aabpara and Secretariat police stations.