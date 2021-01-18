UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Claims 23 Lives, 560 New Cases Reported On Monday In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Virus claims 23 lives, 560 new cases reported on Monday in Punjab

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 23 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 560 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 23 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 560 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 149,782,while the total deaths were recorded as 4,432 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 352 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura,8 in Rawalpindi,3 in Jehlum,2 in Gujranwala,2 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Hafizabad,4 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,33 in Gujrat,43 in Faisalabad,9 in Jhang,1 in Layyah,17 in Chiniot,11 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali,4 in Bhakkar,20 in Multan,2 in Vehari,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,10 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Rahimyar Khan, 16 in Bahawalpur,4 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Okara and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,713,722 tests for COVID-19 so far while 134,489 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use while 307 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 front line Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Rahimyar Khan Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar says PM has directed to make Broadsh ..

3 minutes ago

Algeria Reduces Hydrocarbon Exports by 11% to 82.2 ..

1 minute ago

UPDATE - Guatemala's Human Rights Ombudsman Condem ..

1 minute ago

Russia Is Not Satisfied With Germany's Response on ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery exports increase 25.41% in 1st half of FY ..

1 minute ago

Sukkur Customs burnt confiscated items

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.