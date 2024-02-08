Open Menu

Voting Begins In General Elections 2024 Across Sindh

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Voting begins in General Elections 2024 across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Polling process for General Elections 2024 started on Thursday across Sindh, including Karachi.

Voting started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break.

A total of 26.994 million registered voters of the province including 14.4612 million male and over 12.382 million female voters will exercise their right to vote and elect their representatives to 61 general seats of the national assembly and 130 general seats of the provincial assembly of Sindh.

In all 19006 polling stations have been established in the Sindh province with 65005 polling booths.

Over 9.2 million registered voters of Karachi will elect their candidates to 22 general seats of the national assembly and 47

general seats of the provincial assembly of Sindh.

Out of 9.2 million voters, 2,144,926 registered voters in Central District will exercise their right to vote, 1,687,810 in District East, 1,512,026 in District Korangi, 1,270,564 District South, 954,828 District West, 891,214 District Keamari and 824,873 in District Malir.

Around 1995 candidates are in the run for general election in the metropolis.

A total of 5342 polling stations have been established in Karachi out of them merely 128 polling stations have been declared normal.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair general elections in the province.

