Wani Greets Nation On Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir (APHC-AJK) and Pakistan chapter Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani, has greeted the people and government of Pakistan on their National Day, being celebrated throughout the country on Thursday.

Imtiaz Wani in a facilitation message said that the Kashmiri people extended their heartiest greetings to Pakistanis on their National Day celebrated every year on 23rd March. After Almighty Allah, Pakistan was the only visible support to the Kashmiris.

He said the Kashmiri people were highly grateful to Pakistan for extending its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause since 1947, expressing the hope that Islamabad would continue to do so till Kashmir gets freedom from Indian slavery.

He said Pakistan was highlighting the Kashmir dispute and exposing Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris at all international forums.

Imtiaz Wani said Pakistan and Kashmir were inseparable and that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. Praying for peace, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he said strong and stable Pakistan was very vital for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their struggle against India's forcible occupation of their motherland till the achievement of their dream of freedom.

