Waris Khan Police searched Chamanzar colony, 81 suspects questioned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have conducted search operation in Chamanzar colony in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

District Police, Ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies including SHO Waris Khan participated.

During the search operation 40 houses, 04 hotels and 81 suspects were questioned.

CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said that the purpose of search operations to eliminate crime. The search operations will continue under the National Action Plan.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.