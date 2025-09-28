Open Menu

Wave Of Change To Come Soon In KP: Engr Amir Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Wave of change to come soon in KP: Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Sunday said that a wave of change will soon come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a new era of development will begin in the province.

He said serving the country and the province is among our foremost priorities.

He was addressing the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Youth Wing convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Zoom.

He congratulated the Youth Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on organizing successful youth conventions and said that the enthusiasm and spirit of the youth is commendable. He stated that they are striving to promote love for humanity and a spirit of public service.

Criticizing certain elements, Engineer Amir Muqam said that some people are merely engaged in propaganda, whereas the agenda of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the development and welfare of the country and the nation.

He said that the lion of PML-N symbol and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) are the true future of this country.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam stated that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country has always progressed, and the top priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and the entire PML-N leadership is to bring prosperity and development to the country.

He appreciated the efforts of party workers and youth, saying that spreading the message of the PML-N to every household is praiseworthy.

He also said that in this difficult time, the flood victims are not alone; the federal government stands with them. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself is monitoring the flood situation and its aftermath across the country, including in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Recent Stories

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

31 minutes ago
 Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

46 minutes ago
 India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final tod ..

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

1 hour ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

1 hour ago
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

1 hour ago
 OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Ch ..

OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investm ..

UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman

2 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven ..

UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security

3 hours ago
 President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan