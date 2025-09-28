Wave Of Change To Come Soon In KP: Engr Amir Muqam
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Sunday said that a wave of change will soon come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a new era of development will begin in the province.
He said serving the country and the province is among our foremost priorities.
He was addressing the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Youth Wing convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Zoom.
He congratulated the Youth Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on organizing successful youth conventions and said that the enthusiasm and spirit of the youth is commendable. He stated that they are striving to promote love for humanity and a spirit of public service.
Criticizing certain elements, Engineer Amir Muqam said that some people are merely engaged in propaganda, whereas the agenda of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the development and welfare of the country and the nation.
He said that the lion of PML-N symbol and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) are the true future of this country.
Federal Minister Amir Muqam stated that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country has always progressed, and the top priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and the entire PML-N leadership is to bring prosperity and development to the country.
He appreciated the efforts of party workers and youth, saying that spreading the message of the PML-N to every household is praiseworthy.
He also said that in this difficult time, the flood victims are not alone; the federal government stands with them. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself is monitoring the flood situation and its aftermath across the country, including in Gilgit-Baltistan.
