WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched a unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'.

According to sources on Saturday, the guided tour starts from Delhi Gate and goes up to Chowk Purani Kotwali. Tourists see 14 different locations on the Shahi Guzargah with trained tourist guides, added the sources.

The unique tour will take tourists in to narrow streets of Androon Lahore (Inside old city), heritage sites and bazaars.

Tourists go to Shahi Hammam, Sabeel Wali Gali, Akbari Mandi, Tang Bazaar, Gali Surjan Singh, Haveli Mian Sultan, Chitta Gate, Dina Nath well, Pakistan Cloth Market, Azam Cloth Market, Wazir Khan Masjid, Chowk Wazir Khan, Craft Bazaar and Craft Ghar.

The tour participants come across several cultural performances like dhol and dhamal, kotwal, danka and biglle performance, harmonium and tabla , Heer goi and monkey show.

Tourists also get to taste the local food like Lassi, Haleem, Murabba, Naan-Khatai and much more.

Almost 150 tourists from Lahore and other cities of Pakistan attended the guided tour on the first day.

WCLA Director General said the guided tour of old Lahore is unique in its nature and practice. "Our trained tourist guides will show around the places which have been hidden from the public and not easy to explore," he added. He hoped tourists would enjoy the true life of Androon Lahore, its cuisines and culture. He added that It was an honour that the tour had received a good response on its launch.