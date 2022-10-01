UrduPoint.com

WCLA Launches Unique Guided Tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 07:11 PM

WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched a unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched a unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'.

According to sources on Saturday, the guided tour starts from Delhi Gate and goes up to Chowk Purani Kotwali. Tourists see 14 different locations on the Shahi Guzargah with trained tourist guides, added the sources.

The unique tour will take tourists in to narrow streets of Androon Lahore (Inside old city), heritage sites and bazaars.

Tourists go to Shahi Hammam, Sabeel Wali Gali, Akbari Mandi, Tang Bazaar, Gali Surjan Singh, Haveli Mian Sultan, Chitta Gate, Dina Nath well, Pakistan Cloth Market, Azam Cloth Market, Wazir Khan Masjid, Chowk Wazir Khan, Craft Bazaar and Craft Ghar.

The tour participants come across several cultural performances like dhol and dhamal, kotwal, danka and biglle performance, harmonium and tabla , Heer goi and monkey show.

Tourists also get to taste the local food like Lassi, Haleem, Murabba, Naan-Khatai and much more.

Almost 150 tourists from Lahore and other cities of Pakistan attended the guided tour on the first day.

WCLA Director General said the guided tour of old Lahore is unique in its nature and practice. "Our trained tourist guides will show around the places which have been hidden from the public and not easy to explore," he added. He hoped tourists would enjoy the true life of Androon Lahore, its cuisines and culture. He added that It was an honour that the tour had received a good response on its launch.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Delhi Dina Market Mosque From

Recent Stories

PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National D ..

PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National Day of China

4 minutes ago
 PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical ..

PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical end

8 minutes ago
 Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman ..

Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 20 dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine ..

20 dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine: governor

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.