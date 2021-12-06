Week long activities in Sindh in connection with human rights day

Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai said the purpose of observing the International Human Rights Day was to promote tolerance in the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai said the purpose of observing the International Human Rights Day was to promote tolerance in the society.

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club, he said the activities of Human Rights Week would commence from Tuesday (December 7) with a human rights awareness walk from Sindh Assembly to Press Club, which will be attended by journalists, civil society organizations, lawyers and students.

He informed that on December 8, seminars on human rights issues will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and other districts of the province.

Separate programmes on human rights awareness will be held on December 9 at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology and Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU).

Surendar Valasai said a seminar on human rights was being organized in Sindh on December 10, which would be chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other ministers will also attend it.

He said all the activities aimed at to create awareness on human rights in Sindh.

SACM said in connection with the day, an essay competition was organized on the theme "Importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its relevance to the context of human rights in Pakistan". Students and writers from across the province were requested to submit articles through advertisements in major newspapers of the country. So far, we have received hundreds of articles. Prizes would be also distributed among the best essay writers in English, urdu and Sindhi languages.