Well Installations project approved in division

Chichawattni, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :With the efforts of Commissioner Sahiwal division Shoaib Iqbal Syed, the Punjab government has approved a project to build 50 wells to recharge the underground water by storing rainwater in the division, here on Monday.

The total cost of which has been estimated at Rs 171.735 million.

These wells will be constructed in parks of all major cities of three districts of the division, in which all rainwater will be stored.

Deputy Director Technical Imran Khan, while giving details of the project, nine wells will be constructed in Sahiwal including Faridiya park, three in Kanaan Park and one in Nawaz Sharif Park.

Similarly, in district Chichawattni, out of total seven wells, four would be build in Murtaza Shaheed Park, two in Rahat Park and one in ladies park,Nur Masjid, out of total three wells ,two will be contructed in MC park and one in Baba Farid Park, out of total eight wells in Okara, four will be constructed in Safdar Shaheed Park, two in Jinnah Park , Garden Town Park and Sher Rabbani Town Park.

Six wells will be built in Dipalpur including three in Quaid-e-Azam Park, two in Fatima Jinnah Park and one in Al-Abbas Park, while eight wells will be built in Renala Khurd including four in Children's Park, two in Tan's park and two in Ladies park. The cost of each well has been estimated at Rs34.5 lakh.