Wheat Procurement Begins In District Sanghar, No Role Of Middlemen: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has announced the commencement of wheat procurement in the district, stating that he will personally oversee the process and the distribution of “Bardana” will start after verification by revenue officers.

According to a handout issued on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar informed that 0.7m bags of wheat will be procured in the district, alongside a substantial quantity of wheat and bardana of the previous season is also available in warehouses. Dr. Khowaja further elaborated that due to favorable weather conditions and adequate water availability for irrigation, wheat cultivation has been carried out on 0.5m hectares in the district, resulting in a bumper crop.

Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting with officials of food and revenue departments yesterday, issuing directives that the distribution of bardana will take place after verification by revenue officers, and thirty percent of wheat procurement will be sourced directly from farmers, with no role for middlemen.

District Food Controller (DFC) Vishnu Das informed the meeting that currently 12,000 bags of wheat are available in government warehouses in the district, along with last year's bardana stock. He said 37 procurement centers have been established, while 0.7m bags of wheat will be procured. There was an abundance of wheat exceeding the target in the district, thus there was no need to enforce the food act, he added. The concerned officers of food and revenue departments also participated in the meeting.

