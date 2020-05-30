Wheat procurement drive: 87.11 pc wheat procured in Multan district

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Food department had produced 184250 metric ton wheat so far which is 87.11 percent of the total target during the wheat procurement drive 2020 across the district.

Food department official sources said that they had issued 205432.6 metric ton gunny bags which is 97. 6 percent of total gunny bags quota among the growers so far.

The wheat procurement target for Multan district was set 211628 metric ton this year.

17 wheat procurement centres had set up across the district where wheat drive is heading smoothly while payments to wheat growers were also being ensured through local banks attached with wheat procurement centres without any delay.

District food Controller (DFC) Malik Mumtaz told APP here on Saturday that they have 21 lac wheat bags including 250,000 previous stock.

He informed that the demand of Multan district is about 13 to 14 lac wheat bags while they have nearly 6 lac wheat bags in surplus.

About chasing of target, DFC said that seven out of 17 wheat procurement centres were setup in urban areas of the city where no wheat crop due to establishing of colonies. He said that Khanewal and Vehari districts are rich about wheat crop but Multan district is better in purchasing wheat as compare to these districts.

He informed that 40 lac metric ton wheat procurement target for Punjab has been completed and observed that the drive will likely be closed within next few days.

