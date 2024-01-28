Whenever PML-N Came To Power, Pakistan Progressed: Khawaja Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and candidate for constituency NA-71 Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that whenever his party's government came to power the country progressed.
He expressed these views at a public gathering in Union Council Doburji Araiyan. "Whenever a PML-N government came to power, the country developed; educational institutions, universities and motorways were also built which provided immense relief to people. The motorways reduced the distance of hours to minutes. We have to choose our leader by keeping other issues of the city in mind including roads. The biggest gift given by the Nawaz Sharif government to the people of Sialkot was the motorway project. Before the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project, it used to take four hours to reach Lahore, but now the journey is completed in only one-and-a-half hours," he added.
The PML-N leader said that not even a single street was built in the city during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure.
He said Sialkot had always been a stronghold of the PML-N. "We hope that people will vote for the party in the upcoming elections. Although all roads of this city were built in our previous regime and we assure you that in the future too if given a chance, we will work day and night for the welfare and betterment of this city and its residents. We will provide the best quality of life to the people of the area where they can lead a prosperous life," he maintained.
PML-N candidate of the constituency PP-46 Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and candidate for the constituency PP-47 Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, PML-N City President Muhammad Rafique Mughal, former Mayor Sialkot Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, former MLA Chaudhry Muhammed Ishaq and PML-N district general secretary Muhammad Kashif Niaz Butt were also present.
