Who is Maryam Nawaz?

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) The public has embraced PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), known for her aggressive politics, eloquence, and remarkable political acumen.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister, initiated her political career with speeches at educational institutions.

In 2017, Maryam Nawaz was included in the World's 100 Most Influential Women. After the Panama papers verdict, she adopted aggressive politics. When Maryam Nawaz took to the streets, crowds dubbed her as the "Pulse Reader". Fearless in confronting political opponents, Maryam Nawaz stood shoulder to shoulder with her father and was dubbed his political heir.

Maryam Nawaz refused to avail herself of the class facilities in jail and endured incarceration like any ordinary prisoner. Despite facing the hardships of imprisonment, Maryam Nawaz did not retreat from her resistance narrative. In her mother Kulsoom Nawaz's absence, she also won the Lahore by-election and continued to hold rallies nationwide, pressurizing the ruling elites.

Bringing back her father, Maryam managed the 2024 electoral campaign magnificently. During the general elections of 2013, the PML-N appointed Maryam Nawaz as the supervisor of Lahore's electoral campaign.

On November 22, 2013, Maryam Nawaz was appointed as the head of the Prime Minister's Youth Program. She provided laptops and scholarships to the youth, playing a vital role in making the party popular among the youth.

When the Nawaz Sharif government was ousted in 1999, Maryam Nawaz faced her share of trials. After being under house arrest for four months, she was exiled to Saudi Arabia.

In November 2011, Nawaz Sharif gave her the green light to step into politics.

After the Panama Papers verdict, Maryam Nawaz adopted aggressive politics. She was given the party ticket for the national and provincial assemblies in the 2018 elections, but before that, she was sentenced to 7 years in the Avenfield reference. Maryam Nawaz was disqualified for 10 years and could not contest elections.

During the tenure of the PTI government, when league leadership was imprisoned, Maryam Nawaz also managed the party's electoral politics. With Maryam Nawaz's leadership, the PML-N succeeded in most of the national and provincial Constituencies in Punjab. Not only that, but they also made inroads in some constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When Maryam Nawaz arrived in Karachi for political struggle, her husband was arrested by breaking the door of the hotel room. Despite facing firing and stone-pelting upon reaching the NAB office to present herself in corruption cases, she did not step back from her stance.

Although banned from public speaking, Maryam Nawaz continued to hold rallies nationwide, pressurizing the ruling elites. Despite facing injustices, she continued to organize rallies nationwide and confront the ruling elites in assemblies.

Despite facing such injustices, she continued her political struggle, and the party leadership recognized her abilities by appointing her as the Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of the party. As the daughter of her father, she conducted such maneuvers in politics that brought back her father to the country, managed the 2024 electoral campaign magnificently, and made the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) the party with the most seats in Punjab and the federation.