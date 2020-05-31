UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Park Changa Manga Langur Mauled By Dogs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:10 PM

Wildlife park Changa Manga langur mauled by dogs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :A langur kept in an enclosure in Wildlife park, Changa Manga escaped and got mauled by a pack of stray dogs near under construction Degree college building, Raiwind road.

According to Wildlife department spokesperson, the langur escaped due to negligence of the Changa Manga staff as the door of its cage was not secured properly.

The poor creature got killed by some stray dogs later it was learnt.

About a month back this langur had entered outskirts of the district after crossing Ganda Singhwala border area and was shifted to the Changa Manga park.

Investigation was underway, the official said.

Related Topics

Raiwind Poor Road Manga Border

Recent Stories

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

1 hour ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.