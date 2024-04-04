Winter Festival Concludes In Chitral
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A three-day winter festival organized by Pakistan Army has concluded in Chitral on Thursday.
Athletes from across the country showcased their skills in skiing and snowboarding.
A large number of tourists and people of the area witnessed the festival.
The tourists present on the occasion expressed happiness over the organization of the festival and said that such a festival will further promote tourism in Chitral.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division2 seconds ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan13 seconds ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants20 seconds ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive10 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr10 minutes ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires10 minutes ago
-
ZAB murder was dark chapter of the history: Khuhro10 minutes ago
-
Women peasant literacy centre inaugurated in Matiari10 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,293 injured in Punjab road accidents10 minutes ago
-
Provision of free teaching books among priorities of govt: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary agree to foster trade, cultural collaboration10 minutes ago