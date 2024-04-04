Winter festival concludes in Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A three-day winter festival organized by Pakistan Army has concluded in Chitral on Thursday.

Athletes from across the country showcased their skills in skiing and snowboarding.

A large number of tourists and people of the area witnessed the festival.

The tourists present on the occasion expressed happiness over the organization of the festival and said that such a festival will further promote tourism in Chitral.