Open Menu

Woman Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Woman killed in road accident

Sailkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries when a motorbike collided with the divider in Gujrat on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the husband and wife were travelling to Lalamusa on a motorbike when their two-wheeler collided with the divider near Bimber Canal.

As a result, 39-year-old woman Naziran passed away instantly from a severe head injury while her husband Muhammad Bashir, 51, suffered critical injuries.

Following first aid, Rescue 1122 moved the injured to nearby THQ Hospital Gujrat.

Related Topics

Injured Wife Gujrat Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

6 minutes ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

51 minutes ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

56 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

1 hour ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

1 hour ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

2 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

2 hours ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

2 hours ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan