Woman Killed In Road Accident
Sailkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries when a motorbike collided with the divider in Gujrat on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, the husband and wife were travelling to Lalamusa on a motorbike when their two-wheeler collided with the divider near Bimber Canal.
As a result, 39-year-old woman Naziran passed away instantly from a severe head injury while her husband Muhammad Bashir, 51, suffered critical injuries.
Following first aid, Rescue 1122 moved the injured to nearby THQ Hospital Gujrat.
