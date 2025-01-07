Woman killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Sailkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries when a motorbike collided with the divider in Gujrat on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the husband and wife were travelling to Lalamusa on a motorbike when their two-wheeler collided with the divider near Bimber Canal.

As a result, 39-year-old woman Naziran passed away instantly from a severe head injury while her husband Muhammad Bashir, 51, suffered critical injuries.

Following first aid, Rescue 1122 moved the injured to nearby THQ Hospital Gujrat.