Women empowerment top priority of AJK govt: Sardar Tanveer

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said empowering women in the liberated territory was the first and foremost priority of his government.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Kamyab Khawateen Programme Production Centre here on Saturday.

"Women's representation in the government is showing better results", he said, adding that making women skilled and employed across the state was the incumbent government's top priority.

He inspected a variety of things, including shawls, gaba, vases, jewellery and fancy dresses being made by local women in the production centre and commended their work.

On the occasion, AJK PM was given a detailed briefing about the garments made by women and the problems faced by them in the production centre.

Chairman and Secretary Technical and Vocational education Authority (TEVTA), while briefing AJK PM, said that 100 sewing machines were given to Vocational Training Center which has been made functional in the last few days.

He said that in the first phase, gowns will be prepared for all the doctors and paramedical staff of districts Muzaffarabad and Poonch.

Talking to the media, Sardar Tanveer said handicrafts being prepared by women in the production centre would be taken to major markets. "We are building display centres in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad where our local production will be showcased." "Our goal is to make 6,000 women skilled in Muzaffarabad so that they can be self-sufficient economically by establishing their own industry in the future", AJK PM said.

Commenting on the ban imposed on polyurethane bags, he said after the ban on plastic shopping bags, the market demand for cloth bags increased.

He said that sewing centres would also be established in other districts of Azad Kashmir.