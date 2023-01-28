UrduPoint.com

Women Empowerment Top Priority Of AJK Govt: Sardar Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Women empowerment top priority of AJK govt: Sardar Tanveer

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said empowering women in the liberated territory was the first and foremost priority of his government

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said empowering women in the liberated territory was the first and foremost priority of his government.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Kamyab Khawateen Programme Production Centre here on Saturday.

"Women's representation in the government is showing better results", he said, adding that making women skilled and employed across the state was the incumbent government's top priority.

He inspected a variety of things, including shawls, gaba, vases, jewellery and fancy dresses being made by local women in the production centre and commended their work.

On the occasion, AJK PM was given a detailed briefing about the garments made by women and the problems faced by them in the production centre.

Chairman and Secretary Technical and Vocational education Authority (TEVTA), while briefing AJK PM, said that 100 sewing machines were given to Vocational Training Center which has been made functional in the last few days.

He said that in the first phase, gowns will be prepared for all the doctors and paramedical staff of districts Muzaffarabad and Poonch.

Talking to the media, Sardar Tanveer said handicrafts being prepared by women in the production centre would be taken to major markets. "We are building display centres in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad where our local production will be showcased." "Our goal is to make 6,000 women skilled in Muzaffarabad so that they can be self-sufficient economically by establishing their own industry in the future", AJK PM said.

Commenting on the ban imposed on polyurethane bags, he said after the ban on plastic shopping bags, the market demand for cloth bags increased.

He said that sewing centres would also be established in other districts of Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Education Visit Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Market Media All Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Gwadar airport to be inaugurated soon: Alauddin Ma ..

Gwadar airport to be inaugurated soon: Alauddin Marri

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 minute ago
 ANP organizes conference to mark anniversaries of ..

ANP organizes conference to mark anniversaries of Bacha Khan, Wali Khan

1 minute ago
 The Parliamentary Union of the Islamic Countries ( ..

The Parliamentary Union of the Islamic Countries (PUIC) committee adopts Pakista ..

3 minutes ago
 Nation rejects Imran Khan's "lies" by warmly welco ..

Nation rejects Imran Khan's "lies" by warmly welcoming Maryam Nawaz : Minister f ..

3 minutes ago
 ‘Spartan Khorfakkan’ Championship attracts 2,2 ..

‘Spartan Khorfakkan’ Championship attracts 2,250 contestants cheered on by m ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.