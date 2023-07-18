Women' must be backed to contest general elections on merit: Shahida Rehmani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Women's Parliamentary Caucus Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani has said that the inclusion of women in the electoral system should not be limited only to voting but also be backed by the political parties to contest general elections on the basis of their merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Women's Parliamentary Caucus Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani has said that the inclusion of women in the electoral system should not be limited only to voting but also be backed by the political parties to contest general elections on the basis of their merit.

She was chairing the inaugural session of the two-day "Roundtable of Political Parties on Women Manifestos", organized by the WPC and facilitated by the UN Women.

The event is the first-ever initiative in Pakistan's 75-year history taken by political parties to critically outline their vision and framework to improve the lives of women in the country, a WPC news release said on Tuesday.

Sultana Siddiqui said the women had played a key role in the political struggle of Pakistan, and carved their own paths in every field by proving their mettle.

She stated that the role of women politicians was not limited only to reserved seats, but women like Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, and others had led the democratic struggle against dictatorships.

In recognition of the problems plaguing underrepresented women of Pakistan today, she said ," This Women Manifesto is centered around essential thematic areas that seek to address key obstacles to female development and pave the way for a future course of action." She said culture and media were complementary to each other, and women's representation must be ensured in all the institutions of Pakistan.

Panelist Hina Jillani, during the session, remarked that creating a safe and supportive environment was crucial for women's economic participation.

"#GenderEquality is essential for overall development and progress of every society," she added.

It was stated that the government, policy makers, legal experts and civil society need to collectively devise effective strategies to protect and promote women rights.

The inaugural session was followed by a series of breakout sessions in the presence of respective experts to discuss the themes of enhancing women's role in politics, law, commerce, education, IT, climate change and health.