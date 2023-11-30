Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to be held on Dec 4

As many as 1663 graduating students will be awarded degrees besides 50 gold medals in the 6th convocation of Women University Multan (WUM) scheduled for December 4

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As many as 1663 graduating students will be awarded degrees besides 50 gold medals in the 6th convocation of Women University Multan (WUM) scheduled for December 4.

A spokesperson for WUM said on Thursday that preparations are underway at the Mattital campus for its successful organization.

She informed that the Punjab Governor who is Chancellor of the varsity is likely to grace the convocation as Chief guest.

1663 students will receive degrees this year, including those from sessions 2021-23 and 2019-23. The degrees include 109 in Chemistry, 108 in Mathematics, 80 in Physics, 45 in Statistics, and 45 in IT, she concluded.